Coast Guard warns mariners of drawbridge closures as hurricane season begins

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964408" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami warns mariners to prepare for drawbridge closures before the 2025 hurricane season begins, May 26, 2025. Mariners are urged to plan ahead as drawbridges will lock down when sustained winds exceed 39 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)