    Coast Guard warns mariners of drawbridge closures as hurricane season begins

    FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami warns mariners to prepare for drawbridge closures before the 2025 hurricane season begins, May 26, 2025. Mariners are urged to plan ahead as drawbridges will lock down when sustained winds exceed 39 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:19
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964408
    VIRIN: 250528-G-HW752-1914
    PIN: 1001
    Filename: DOD_111028199
    Length: 00:03:00
    Location: FLORIDA, US

