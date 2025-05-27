Coast Guard warns mariners of drawbridge closures as hurricane season begins

The U.S. Coast Guard in Miami warns mariners to prepare for drawbridge closures before the 2025 hurricane season begins, May 26, 2025. Mariners are urged to plan ahead as drawbridges will lock down when sustained winds exceed 39 mph. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Jessica Walker)
