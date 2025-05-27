Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Force Design 2028

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez 

    U.S. Coast Guard Headquarters   

    Coast Guard begins its transformation with Force Design 2028, May 21, 2025. Force Design 2028 is a blueprint to deliver the decisive and transformational change needed to empower the Coast Guard to protect the American people and the homeland. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 12:55
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964400
    VIRIN: 250521-G-YI678-1001
    Filename: DOD_111028075
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USCG
    Force Design
    Coast Guard
    Force Design 2028
    FD2028

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download