Coast Guard Force Design 2028

Coast Guard begins its transformation with Force Design 2028, May 21, 2025. Force Design 2028 is a blueprint to deliver the decisive and transformational change needed to empower the Coast Guard to protect the American people and the homeland. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jose Hernandez)