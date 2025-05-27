Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st MARDIV Marines participate in Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2025

    FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform during a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, France, May 25, 2025. The Aisne-Marne American memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)

