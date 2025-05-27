U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform during a ceremony at the Aisne-Marne American Cemetery, France, May 25, 2025. The Aisne-Marne American memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Grant Schirmer)
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 14:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964391
|VIRIN:
|250525-M-AV302-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111027878
|Length:
|00:04:31
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 1st MARDIV Marines participate in Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony 2025, by Cpl Grant Schirmer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.