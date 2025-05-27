Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Secretary Rubio meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Department of State           

    Secretary of State Marco A. Rubio meets with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul at the Department of State.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 11:33
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964388
    Filename: DOD_111027708
    Length: 00:00:37
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Germany
    Secretary of State
    State Department
    German Foreign Minister
    Marco Rubio
    Johann Wadephul

