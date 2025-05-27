Members of The 222d Intelligence Support Squadron practice setting up and connecting to the Starlink high performance wifi router system at Beale Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. The Starlink system aids in setting up network connectivity in domestic and expeditionary operations.
|Date Taken:
|05.02.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 11:11
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964384
|VIRIN:
|250502-Z-EW539-1101
|PIN:
|949128
|Filename:
|DOD_111027539
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 222nd Intelligence Support Squadron using Starlink satellite system, by SMSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.