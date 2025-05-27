Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    222nd Intelligence Support Squadron using Starlink satellite system

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.02.2025

    Video by Senior Master Sgt. Jeffrey Schultze 

    195th Wing

    Members of The 222d Intelligence Support Squadron practice setting up and connecting to the Starlink high performance wifi router system at Beale Air Force Base, California, May 2, 2025. The Starlink system aids in setting up network connectivity in domestic and expeditionary operations.

    This work, 222nd Intelligence Support Squadron using Starlink satellite system, by SMSgt Jeffrey Schultze, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

