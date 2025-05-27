195th Force Support Flight Conducts Home Station Readiness Training

U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 195th Wing Force Support Flight assemble a temporary structure on May 1, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California. As part of their Home Station Readiness Training the airmen train for this capability on a bi-annual basis to be prepared for an emergency or deployed situation.
|05.01.2025
|05.28.2025 10:59
|Package
|964382
|250501-Z-EW539-1100
|949127
|DOD_111027473
|00:01:09
|BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US
|0
|0
