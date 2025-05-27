195th Force Support Flight Conducts Home Station Readiness Training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 195th Wing Force Support Flight assemble a temporary structure on May 1, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California. As part of their Home Station Readiness Training the airmen train for this capability on a bi-annual basis to be prepared for an emergency or deployed situation.