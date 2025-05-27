Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    195th Force Support Flight Conducts Home Station Readiness Training

    BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    05.01.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. joseph courtney and Staff Sgt. Kalia Jenkins

    195th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen of the 195th Wing Force Support Flight assemble a temporary structure on May 1, 2025 at Beale Air Force Base, California. As part of their Home Station Readiness Training the airmen train for this capability on a bi-annual basis to be prepared for an emergency or deployed situation.

    Date Taken: 05.01.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:59
    Location: BEALE AIR FORCE BASE, CALIFORNIA, US

