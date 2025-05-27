Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Why I Serve - Tech. Sgt. Wiley

    SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Brian Boisvert 

    502nd Air Base Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arlen Wiley, a military training instructor assigned to 331st Basic Military Training Squadron, 37th Training Wing, shares what motivates him to serve in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, May 28,2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 12:41
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US

    37th Training Wing
    Why I Serve
    Military Training Instructor
    BMTS
    Joint Base San Antonio (Lackland Randolph Sam Houston)
    Basic Military Training (BMT)

