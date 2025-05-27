Why I Serve - Tech. Sgt. Wiley

U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arlen Wiley, a military training instructor assigned to 331st Basic Military Training Squadron, 37th Training Wing, shares what motivates him to serve in the U.S. Air Force at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas, May 28,2025. (U.S. Air Force video by Brian Boisvert)
|Date Taken:
|05.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 12:41
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964380
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-FV908-2948
|Filename:
|DOD_111027419
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
