    The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program

    UNITED STATES

    05.28.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cierra Presentado 

    Headquarters Individual Reservist Readiness and Integration Organization

    The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program supports Air Force Reserve members and their families through all stages of deployment by offering multi-day events that provide essential resources, expert guidance, and community connection to foster resilience and well-being. This video will provide information on the benefits of the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program, eligibility, and how to sign up.

    Date Taken: 05.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 10:46
