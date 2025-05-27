U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps Bravo Company Firing Party perform at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 25, 2025. The performance honored Memorial Day and the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps, showcasing the precision, discipline, and proud traditions of the Corps’ ceremonial units. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was in attendance to pay tribute alongside Marines and spectators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)
|05.25.2025
|05.28.2025 13:21
|Video Productions
|964370
|250525-M-XB565-2596
|DOD_111027251
|00:01:12
|CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|0
|0
