    Coca-Cola 600

    CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Brynn Bouchard 

    Marine Barracks Washington

    U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon, U.S. Marine Corps Color Guard, and U.S. Marine Corps Bravo Company Firing Party perform at the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Charlotte, North Carolina, May 25, 2025. The performance honored Memorial Day and the 250th birthday of the Marine Corps, showcasing the precision, discipline, and proud traditions of the Corps’ ceremonial units. U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III was in attendance to pay tribute alongside Marines and spectators. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Brynn L. Bouchard)

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 13:21
    Location: CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    silent drill platoon
    Coca Cola 600
    SDP
    Marine Barracks Washington
    MBW
    Oldest post of the Corps

