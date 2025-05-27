USAR BSC - Helocast at Fort McCoy WI.

Army Reserve Best Squad competitors and cadre jump from a Chinook during the helocast event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 15, 2025. Army Reserve Chinook helicopters from the 7-158th Aviation Regiment - GSAB out of Kansas supported the USARC Best Squad event.
More than 60 Soldiers from around the nation are competing in the 2025 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 09:58
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US
