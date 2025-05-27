USAR BSC - Helocast at Fort McCoy WI.

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve Best Squad competitors and cadre jump from a Chinook during the helocast event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 15, 2025. Army Reserve Chinook helicopters from the 7-158th Aviation Regiment - GSAB out of Kansas supported the USARC Best Squad event.

More than 60 Soldiers from around the nation are competing in the 2025 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.