    USAR BSC - Helocast at Fort McCoy WI.

    FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Greg Mason 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    Army Reserve Best Squad competitors and cadre jump from a Chinook during the helocast event at Fort McCoy, Wisconsin, May 15, 2025. Army Reserve Chinook helicopters from the 7-158th Aviation Regiment - GSAB out of Kansas supported the USARC Best Squad event.
    More than 60 Soldiers from around the nation are competing in the 2025 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers.

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 09:58
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964369
    VIRIN: 250515-A-VQ984-1001
    Filename: DOD_111027217
    Length: 00:03:38
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    TAGS

    Helocast, Fort McCoy, Army Reserve Best Squad, USARBSC2025, 7-158th Aviation Regiment

