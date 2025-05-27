Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Official United States Air Force Song Lyric Video - Vintage

    UNITED STATES

    05.20.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jon Anderson 

    3d Audiovisual Squadron

    Official Video for “The U.S. Air Force”
    Composed by Robert Crawford
    © Carl Fischer, LLC, All Rights Reserved, used by permission.

    Date Taken: 05.20.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 08:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964357
    VIRIN: 250520-F-F3224-1003
    PIN: 240042
    Filename: DOD_111026875
    Length: 00:00:50
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Official United States Air Force Song Lyric Video - Vintage, by SrA Jon Anderson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

