Inside Rheinmetall: Increasing NATO defence production

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964348" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

NATO Allies are ramping up their stocks of ammunition and increasing their defence production for our security. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) plays a key role in providing ammunition to various NATO Allies and also in coordinating the production of essential munitions and equipment to Ukrainian frontline forces.



Rheinmetall’s largest production facility, located in Unterlüß, Germany, is at the heart of Europe's defence manufacturing. With over 2,800 employees, the site produces a wide range of munitions — from 155 mm artillery shells and 120 mm tank rounds to 35 mm ammunition for the iconic Gepard anti-aircraft platform.



Today, NATO plays a critical role in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression, including by supplying a wide array of ammunition.

As one of the main suppliers of these vital resources, Rheinmetall has become a strategic linchpin in Europe’s military support to Ukraine.



Footage includes 120 mm and 35 mm shell production as well as packaging and distribution of ammunition.