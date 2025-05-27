Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Inside Rheinmetall: Increasing NATO defence production

    GERMANY

    05.06.2025

    Video by Laurence Cameron 

    Natochannel           

    NATO Allies are ramping up their stocks of ammunition and increasing their defence production for our security. The NATO Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA) plays a key role in providing ammunition to various NATO Allies and also in coordinating the production of essential munitions and equipment to Ukrainian frontline forces.

    Rheinmetall’s largest production facility, located in Unterlüß, Germany, is at the heart of Europe's defence manufacturing. With over 2,800 employees, the site produces a wide range of munitions — from 155 mm artillery shells and 120 mm tank rounds to 35 mm ammunition for the iconic Gepard anti-aircraft platform.

    Today, NATO plays a critical role in supporting Ukraine in its fight against Russia's unprovoked war of aggression, including by supplying a wide array of ammunition.
    As one of the main suppliers of these vital resources, Rheinmetall has become a strategic linchpin in Europe’s military support to Ukraine.

    Footage includes 120 mm and 35 mm shell production as well as packaging and distribution of ammunition.

    Date Taken: 05.06.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 06:28
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964348
    VIRIN: 250506-O-JP990-8595
    Filename: DOD_111026758
    Length: 00:08:06
    Location: DE

