AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS Defenders Honor Police Week

A video highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s observance of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 11-16, 2025. The 31st Security Forces Squadron bolstered camaraderie by honoring the sacrifices of fallen and serving Defenders through events and activities throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 06:13
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964338
|VIRIN:
|250528-F-YT022-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111026626
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
