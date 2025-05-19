AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS Defenders Honor Police Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



A video highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s observance of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 11-16, 2025. The 31st Security Forces Squadron bolstered camaraderie by honoring the sacrifices of fallen and serving Defenders through events and activities throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)