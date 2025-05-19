Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS Defenders Honor Police Week

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    05.27.2025

    Video by Airman 1st Class Charlee Guillaume 

    AFN Aviano

    A video highlighting the 31st Fighter Wing’s observance of Police Week at Aviano Air Base, Italy, May 11-16, 2025. The 31st Security Forces Squadron bolstered camaraderie by honoring the sacrifices of fallen and serving Defenders through events and activities throughout the week. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Parker Dummer)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 06:13
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964338
    VIRIN: 250528-F-YT022-1001
    Filename: DOD_111026626
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    This work, AFN Aviano TV In Focus: 31 SFS Defenders Honor Police Week, by A1C Charlee Guillaume, identified by DVIDS

    TAGS

    31st Fighter Wing, Security Forces, 31 SFS, Aviano Air Base, Police Week, Return with Honor

