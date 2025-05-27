Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Belleau Wood 2025 Announcement

    BELLEAU, AISNE, FRANCE

    05.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines and French and German service members prepare to commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood in Belleau, Aisne, France, May 20, 2025. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and is commemorated by the Marine Corps every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 08:08
    Location: BELLEAU, AISNE, FR

    USMC
    France
    Marines
    MARFOREUR/AF
    USS Belleau Wood (LHA 3)
    BelleauWood25

