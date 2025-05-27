Belleau Wood 2025 Announcement

U.S. Marines and French and German service members prepare to commemorate the 107th anniversary of the Battle of Belleau Wood in Belleau, Aisne, France, May 20, 2025. The Battle of Belleau Wood was one of the largest and bloodiest battles Marines fought in WWI and is commemorated by the Marine Corps every year. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Richardson)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 08:08
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964334
|VIRIN:
|250520-M-BL112-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111026589
|Length:
|00:00:31
|Location:
|BELLEAU, AISNE, FR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
