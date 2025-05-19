Col. Jeremiah J. Willis, Commander, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers – Far East District (USACE FED), wishes the U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers a happy 250th anniversary.
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 04:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|964332
|VIRIN:
|250528-D-CQ138-9927
|PIN:
|006
|Filename:
|DOD_111026578
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, USACE FED Employees 250th U.S. Army and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Anniversary Wishes, by Monique Freemon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.