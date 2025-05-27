Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force trains on shortening the sensor-to-shooter kill chain

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon 

    2nd Multi-Domain Task Force

    Service members from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force experiment with aerial reconnaissance technology (K1000) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers simulate warfighting capabilities during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by Spc. Josefina Garcia, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.24.2025
    Date Posted: 05.28.2025 03:37
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964329
    VIRIN: 250524-A-IU004-1007
    Filename: DOD_111026527
    Length: 00:00:56
    Location: FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US

    This work, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force trains on shortening the sensor-to-shooter kill chain, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Artillery Command, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Innovation, Lethality

