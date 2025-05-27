Service members from the 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force experiment with aerial reconnaissance technology (K1000) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers simulate warfighting capabilities during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by Spc. Josefina Garcia, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.28.2025 03:37
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964329
|VIRIN:
|250524-A-IU004-1007
|Filename:
|DOD_111026527
|Length:
|00:00:56
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force trains on shortening the sensor-to-shooter kill chain, by SSG Rajheem Dixon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.