High Altitude Balloon (HAB) preparation and employment

Service members from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiment with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate sensing capabilities while using HAB technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by Spc. Josefina Garcia, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|05.24.2025
|05.28.2025 00:19
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
