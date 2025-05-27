Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldier from the 2d Multi-Domain Task Force explains how the Army is repurposing old technology

    FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    05.24.2025

    U.S. Army Sgt. Keaton Thompson from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiments with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate sensing capabilities while using HAB technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by Spc. Josefina Garcia, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Produced by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force)

    This work, Soldier from the 2d Multi-Domain Task Force explains how the Army is repurposing old technology, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    56th Artillery Command, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Innovation, Lethality

