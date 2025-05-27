Soldier from the 2d Multi-Domain Task Force explains how the Army is repurposing old technology

U.S. Army Sgt. Keaton Thompson from the 2nd Multi Domain Task Force experiments with High Altitude Balloon's (HAB) in Fort Huachuca, Arizona, May 25, 2025. Soldiers demonstrate sensing capabilities while using HAB technology during Arcane Thunder 25. (U.S. Army video shot by Spc. Josefina Garcia, 7th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, Produced by Staff Sgt. Rajheem Dixon, 2nd Multi-Domain Task Force)
|05.24.2025
|05.28.2025 00:34
|Series
|964324
|250524-A-IU004-1001
|DOD_111026416
|00:00:55
|FORT HUACHUCA, ARIZONA, US
|EL DORADO, KANSAS, US
|0
|0
