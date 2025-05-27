Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    I Am NDW - Euginia Pope

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    I AM NDW Profile: Ms. Eugenia Pope, the heartbeat of NDW CREDO! As an Administrative Support Assistant, she powers our programs with passion. Dive into this #IAmNDW profile to discover her journey, what fuels her, and how she unwinds! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 21:50
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    CREDO
    I Am NDW

