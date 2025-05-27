Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    I Am NDW - CMC Ferguson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    04.03.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    Introducing NDW’s Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson in this month’s I Am NDW! We chatted with CMC Ferguson about her Navy journey, goals and aspirations, and advice for our Sailors. Your leadership and service inspire us all, CMC! Thank you for your service! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.03.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 21:50
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964319
    VIRIN: 250404-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111026306
    Length: 00:03:16
    Location: DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW - CMC Ferguson, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download