I Am NDW - CMC Ferguson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964319" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Introducing NDW’s Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson in this month’s I Am NDW! We chatted with CMC Ferguson about her Navy journey, goals and aspirations, and advice for our Sailors. Your leadership and service inspire us all, CMC! Thank you for your service! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)