Introducing NDW’s Command Master Chief Kimberly Ferguson in this month’s I Am NDW! We chatted with CMC Ferguson about her Navy journey, goals and aspirations, and advice for our Sailors. Your leadership and service inspire us all, CMC! Thank you for your service! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|Date Taken:
|04.03.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 21:50
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|964319
|VIRIN:
|250404-N-VP266-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111026306
|Length:
|00:03:16
|Location:
|DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, I Am NDW - CMC Ferguson, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.