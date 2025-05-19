I Am NDW - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week: Celebrating the vital role of our NDW Emergency Response Dispatchers. They are the essential link to safety for everyone on our installations. Thank you, Nina Washington, and all our dispatchers! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)