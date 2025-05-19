National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week: Celebrating the vital role of our NDW Emergency Response Dispatchers. They are the essential link to safety for everyone on our installations. Thank you, Nina Washington, and all our dispatchers! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)
|04.10.2025
|05.27.2025 21:49
|Series
|964318
|240410-N-VP266-1001
|DOD_111026305
|00:02:13
|US
|0
|0
This work, I Am NDW - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
