    I Am NDW - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Griffin Kersting 

    Naval District Washington

    National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week: Celebrating the vital role of our NDW Emergency Response Dispatchers. They are the essential link to safety for everyone on our installations. Thank you, Nina Washington, and all our dispatchers! (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Griffin Kersting)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 21:49
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 964318
    VIRIN: 240410-N-VP266-1001
    Filename: DOD_111026305
    Length: 00:02:13
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, I Am NDW - National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week, by PO1 Griffin Kersting, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    I Am NDW Profile

