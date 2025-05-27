Soundbite: Sgt. Dylan Hennessey, Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 1st Battalion, 297th Infantry Regiment on winning noncommissioned officer of the year.
Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.
|05.22.2025
|05.27.2025 21:44
|Interviews
|964317
|250522-Z-SR689-1002
|2505222
|DOD_111026304
|00:02:01
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|0
|0
This work, Capt. Daniel Ruiz, 207th MFTR, SBWC 2025 A-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
