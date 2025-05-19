Soundbite: Capt. Daniel Ruiz, assigned to the 207th Multifunctional Training Regiment on the importance of the AKARNG best warrior competition and efforts of the staff and competitors.
Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 21:44
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|964316
|VIRIN:
|250522-Z-SR689-1001
|PIN:
|250522
|Filename:
|DOD_111026303
|Length:
|00:02:36
|Location:
|ANCHORAGE, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Capt. Daniel Ruiz, 207th MFTR, SBWC 2025 A-Roll, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.