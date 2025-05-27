Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Camp Casey: Vehicle Accident PSA

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    05.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Philemon Tan 

    U.S. Army Garrison Yongsan-Casey

    A Public Service Announcement Video on what do in South Korea if you ever find yourself in a vehicle accident off or on base. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Philemon Tan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 20:36
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964315
    VIRIN: 250520-A-UC770-6387
    Filename: DOD_111026244
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Camp Casey: Vehicle Accident PSA, by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    South Korea
    Camp Casey
    PSA
    IMCOM
    IMCOM Pacific

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download