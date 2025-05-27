A Public Service Announcement Video on what do in South Korea if you ever find yourself in a vehicle accident off or on base. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Philemon Tan)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 20:36
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964315
|VIRIN:
|250520-A-UC770-6387
|Filename:
|DOD_111026244
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|DONGDUCHEON, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Camp Casey: Vehicle Accident PSA, by CPL Philemon Tan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.