Behind The Scenes: 747th Cyberspace Squadron

Behind the Scenes is a video series that highlights career specialties across the 15th Wing at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. From the flight line to the front office, this series takes viewers inside the roles that keep the mission moving and the Air Force ready. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica