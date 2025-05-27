(B-Roll) Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct SERE training (Horizontal)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Members of the Wyoming Cowboy Aviation Task Force conduct Survival, Evasion, Resistance and Escape (SERE) training at the Bighorn Mountains, Wyoming, on May 16-18, 2025. The scenario-based training prepares aviators to survive in the event of a crash, focusing on the five basic needs of survival: signaling, personal protection, health, travel techniques and sustenance. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Cesar Rivas)