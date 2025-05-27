Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USAFRICOM ACHOD25

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Jackie Sanders 

    Office of the Secretary of Defense Public Affairs           

    Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth addresses USAFRICOM ACHOD25.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 19:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 964305
    VIRIN: 250527-F-XL929-5041
    Filename: DOD_111026034
    Length: 00:02:17
    Location: WASHINGTON, DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFRICOM ACHOD25, by TSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFRICOM Command
    SECDEF Hegseth
    ACHOD2025
    ACHOD25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download