Stacey Payne, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, provides her thoughts on one of the most significant safety challenges within USACE, Cleveland, OH, Apr. 14, 2025. Ensuring the safety and health of our hardworking men and women is critical and a priority in everything we do at USACE. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)
|Date Taken:
|04.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 17:09
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964304
|VIRIN:
|250428-A-VR700-7002
|Filename:
|DOD_111026019
|Length:
|00:01:01
|Location:
|CLEVELAND, OHIO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Safety Challenges with Stacey Payne, by Andre Hampton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.