Safety Challenges with Stacey Payne

Stacey Payne, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, provides her thoughts on one of the most significant safety challenges within USACE, Cleveland, OH, Apr. 14, 2025. Ensuring the safety and health of our hardworking men and women is critical and a priority in everything we do at USACE. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)