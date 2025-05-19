Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Safety Challenges with Stacey Payne

    CLEVELAND, OHIO, UNITED STATES

    04.28.2025

    Video by Andre Hampton 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District

    Stacey Payne, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, provides her thoughts on one of the most significant safety challenges within USACE, Cleveland, OH, Apr. 14, 2025. Ensuring the safety and health of our hardworking men and women is critical and a priority in everything we do at USACE. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)

    Date Taken: 04.28.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 17:09
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964304
    VIRIN: 250428-A-VR700-7002
    Filename: DOD_111026019
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: CLEVELAND, OHIO, US

    Safety
    USACE
    Cleveland
    Corps of Engineers
    Buffalo District
    Safety First

