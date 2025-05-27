Safety with Stacey Payne

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Stacey Payne, Safety and Occupational Health Specialist for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Buffalo District, provides her thoughts on the importance of going home safely after a day of work, Cleveland, OH, Apr. 14, 2025. Ensuring the safety and health of our hardworking men and women is critical and a priority in everything we do at USACE. (U.S. Army video by Andre' M. Hampton)