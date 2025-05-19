video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/964301" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This video features U.S. Space Force Guardians and Civilians participating in the Vermillion Star exercise in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 7, 2025. Vermillion Star is a Combat Readiness Verification exercise for cyberspace squadrons in the U.S. Space Force. The exercise is a “live-fire” hands-on-keyboard exercise conducted on the 33rd Range and Aggressor Squadron’s cyber range with active aggressors conducting offensive cyber warfare against a protected network (U.S. Space Force Video by Mr. Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh).