This video features U.S. Space Force Guardians and Civilians participating in the Vermillion Star exercise in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 7, 2025. Vermillion Star is a Combat Readiness Verification exercise for cyberspace squadrons in the U.S. Space Force. The exercise is a “live-fire” hands-on-keyboard exercise conducted on the 33rd Range and Aggressor Squadron’s cyber range with active aggressors conducting offensive cyber warfare against a protected network (U.S. Space Force Video by Mr. Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh).
|Date Taken:
|05.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 17:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964301
|VIRIN:
|250507-F-X0630-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111025968
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
