Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Vermillion Star exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    05.07.2025

    Video by Darius Caldwell and Senior Airman William Pugh

    2D Audiovisual Squadron, Operating Location X

    This video features U.S. Space Force Guardians and Civilians participating in the Vermillion Star exercise in Colorado Springs, Colorado, May 7, 2025. Vermillion Star is a Combat Readiness Verification exercise for cyberspace squadrons in the U.S. Space Force. The exercise is a “live-fire” hands-on-keyboard exercise conducted on the 33rd Range and Aggressor Squadron’s cyber range with active aggressors conducting offensive cyber warfare against a protected network (U.S. Space Force Video by Mr. Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 17:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964301
    VIRIN: 250507-F-X0630-1001
    Filename: DOD_111025968
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Vermillion Star exercise, by Darius Caldwell and SrA William Pugh, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Cyber Space
    Colorado Springs
    STARCOM
    U.S. Space Force
    Vermillion Star

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download