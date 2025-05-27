Distinguished guests lay wreaths during Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony

U.S. Marines, French and German service members, and distinguished guests lay wreaths during the Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony in Belleau, France, May 25, 2025. The Aisne-Marne American memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)
05.25.2025
05.27.2025
B-Roll
964297
250525-M-RT859-1004
DOD_111025915
00:05:21
BELLEAU, FR
0
0
