Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    1st Marine Division Band performs during Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BELLEAU, FRANCE

    05.25.2025

    Video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with the 1st Marine Division Band perform during the Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony in Belleau, France, May 25, 2025. The Aisne-Marne American memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Kedrick Schumacher)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 16:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964296
    VIRIN: 250525-M-RT859-1003
    Filename: DOD_111025898
    Length: 00:03:11
    Location: BELLEAU, FR

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Marine Division Band performs during Aisne-Marne Belleau Wood Ceremony, by Sgt Kedrick Schumacher, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    WWI
    memorialday
    Aisne-Marne American Cemetery
    BelleauWood
    USMC250
    HonorCourageCommitment

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download