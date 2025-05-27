D-Day 81st Anniversary

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Developed a visually impactful and informative video commemorating the 81st Anniversary of D-Day, highlighting the critical contributions of the Air Force Reserve to the success of the invasion, for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 27, 2025. The production underscores the enduring importance of a ready and resilient Reserve force, directly aligning with Department of Defense priorities to maintain strategic readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video production by Mr. Ivan Rivera)