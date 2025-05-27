Developed a visually impactful and informative video commemorating the 81st Anniversary of D-Day, highlighting the critical contributions of the Air Force Reserve to the success of the invasion, for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 27, 2025. The production underscores the enduring importance of a ready and resilient Reserve force, directly aligning with Department of Defense priorities to maintain strategic readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video production by Mr. Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|05.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 14:26
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|964282
|VIRIN:
|250527-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111025387
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, D-Day 81st Anniversary, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.