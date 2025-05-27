Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    D-Day 81st Anniversary

    ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    05.27.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    Developed a visually impactful and informative video commemorating the 81st Anniversary of D-Day, highlighting the critical contributions of the Air Force Reserve to the success of the invasion, for the Air Force Reserve, at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, May 27, 2025. The production underscores the enduring importance of a ready and resilient Reserve force, directly aligning with Department of Defense priorities to maintain strategic readiness and operational capability. (U.S. Air Force Reserve video production by Mr. Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 05.27.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964282
    VIRIN: 250527-F-ML705-1001
    Filename: DOD_111025387
    Length: 00:01:07
    Location: ROBINS AFB, GEORGIA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

