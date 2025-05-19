Cpl Sandaijav Sainbileg, Mongolian Armed Forces, SBWC 2025, A Roll

Soundbite: Mongolian Armed Forces Lance Cpl. Sandaijav Sainbileg, assigned to the 084th Special Task Battalion.
Hosted by the AKARNG’s 207th Multi-Functional Training Regiment, the SBWC, is an annual, multi-day Soldiering contest that showcases the competitors’ readiness and lethality through a series of challenging mental and physical tests. The events included a variety of physical fitness tasks, ruck march, land navigation course, live-fire stress shoot, an obstacle course, drill and ceremony, and a uniform inspection. This year two members of the Mongolian Armed Forces participated in the competition. Alaska and Mongolia have been counterparts since 2003 through the State Partnership Program.
