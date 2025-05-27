Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Crown Hill National Cemetery Memorial Service B-Roll Pt 1

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.26.2025

    Video by Spc. Bradley Autry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Indiana National Guard soldiers and airmen support the Crown Hill Memorial Service in Indianapolis, May 26, 2025. The Indiana National Guard provided a color guard, a howitzer salute, a bugler and more for the ceremony. (Indiana National Guard video by Spc Brad Autry)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 15:58
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US

