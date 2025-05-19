Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Indianapolis 500 B-Roll Pt 2

    SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Spc. Bradley Autry 

    Indiana National Guard Headquarters

    Service members of the U.S. armed forces, march in formation to participate in the Indianapolis 500 pre-race ceremonies, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. The Indiana National Guard participates in many public events leading up to Memorial Day to engage with Hoosiers in local communities.

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 14:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 964267
    VIRIN: 250525-A-JW485-6519
    Filename: DOD_111025140
    Length: 00:04:13
    Location: SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US

