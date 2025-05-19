Service members of the U.S. armed forces, march in formation to participate in the Indianapolis 500 pre-race ceremonies, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, in Indianapolis, May 25, 2025. The Indiana National Guard participates in many public events leading up to Memorial Day to engage with Hoosiers in local communities.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 14:00
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964267
|VIRIN:
|250525-A-JW485-6519
|Filename:
|DOD_111025140
|Length:
|00:04:13
|Location:
|SPEEDWAY, INDIANA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Indianapolis 500 B-Roll Pt 2, by SPC Bradley Autry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
