    On Course

    NYC, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

    05.21.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class jacob van amburg 

    250521-N-PA815-1001 -An video story piece on Chief Mass Communications Specialist Sommers Steelman and why he joined the Navy. This piece was created for Navy Fleet week New York.

    Date Taken: 05.21.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 13:39
    Category: Commercials
    Video ID: 964262
    VIRIN: 250521-N-PA815-1001
    Filename: DOD_111025072
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: NYC, NEW YORK, US

    recruit
    all hands
    All Hands Magazine
    recruit and sustainment
    FleetWeek NYC
    Chief Mess

