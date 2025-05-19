VIDEO PRODUCTION: I’m A Defender Senior Sergeant Daniel Skjolna (4K Video) HORIZONTAL (16x9)

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SETERMOEN, TROMS, NORWAY

    05.19.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey 

    356th Broadcast Operations Detachment

    Senior Sergeant Daniel Skjolna, Senior Noncommissioned Officer assigned to 1st Armoured Battalion, Brigade Nord, Norwegian Army - speaks to his service participating in a force on force training event during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13 - 16 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)

    Music: ‘I’m Your Defender’ by Christopher Tobey using AI Via Suno.com.

    Norwegian Army
    swiftresponse
    StrongerTogether
    356thBOD
    DefenderEurope
    SwordofFreedom

