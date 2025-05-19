Norwegian Soldiers with Calvary Company of Brigade Nord's Armoured Battalion conduct force on force training against U.S. Army Paratroopers from 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division and U.K. paratroopers from 2nd Battalion, Parachute Regiment during the during Swift Response, a supporting exercise of DEFENDER 25, in Bardufoss, Norway May 13, 2025. DEFENDER 25 increases the lethality of the NATO alliance through large-scale tactical training maneuvers and long-range fires, builds unit readiness in a complex joint, multinational environment and leverages host nation capabilities to increase the U.S. Army’s operational reach. During three large-scale combat training exercises—Swift Response, Immediate Response, and Saber Guardian—Ally and partner forces integrate and expand multi-domain operations capability, demonstrating combined command and control structures and readiness to respond to crisis and conflict. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tobey)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 12:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964256
|VIRIN:
|250513-A-EL344-8717
|Filename:
|DOD_111024929
|Length:
|00:06:07
|Location:
|BARDUFOSS, TROMS, NO
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, B-Roll: Norwegian Infantry Conduct Force on Force Training (Part 4) - Relieve the Front Line and Conduct a Tactical Retreat (4K Video), by SSG Christopher Tobey, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
