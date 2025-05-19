The 49th Wing hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. Guest speaker Mr Paul Benshoof, 746th Test Squadron technical director, provided remarks during the ceremony.
|Date Taken:
|05.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 12:18
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964255
|VIRIN:
|250522-F-EJ253-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111024830
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Holloman Memorial Day Ceremony 2025, by SSgt Gaspar Cortez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.