    Holloman Memorial Day Ceremony 2025

    HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    05.22.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Gaspar Cortez 

    49th Wing

    The 49th Wing hosted a Memorial Day Ceremony at Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico, May 22, 2025. Guest speaker Mr Paul Benshoof, 746th Test Squadron technical director, provided remarks during the ceremony.

    Location: HOLLOMAN AFB, NEW MEXICO, US

    Memorial Day
    Holloman AFB
    49th Wing

