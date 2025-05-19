Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Marines, German soldiers commemorate fallen soldiers at German Military Cemetery in France

    CHATEAU-THIERRY, FRANCE

    05.24.2025

    Video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin 

    U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Europe and Africa     

    U.S. Marines with U.S. Marine Corps Forces Europe and Africa and German soldiers with the Brigade Franco-Allemande hold a wreath-laying ceremony at Belleau, France, May 24, 2025. The German Military Cemetery memorial ceremony was held in commemoration of the 107th anniversary of the battle of Belleau Wood, conducted to honor the legacy of service members who gave their lives in defense of the United States and European allies. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Gunnery Sgt. Donato Maffin)

    Location: CHATEAU-THIERRY, FR

