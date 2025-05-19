Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ISV Air Movement Into JRTC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2025

    Video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson 

    101st Airborne Division (Air Assault)

    Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division conduct an air movement during JRTC at Fort Johnson, La. on May 13th, 2025. The Soldiers are doing this in support of JRTC 25-07 which involves a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, Ky. to Fort Johnson, La. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 11:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964248
    VIRIN: 250513-A-GD826-8129
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_111024576
    Length: 00:00:28
    Location: FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ISV Air Movement Into JRTC, by SGT Timothy Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Campbell
    air assault
    TiC
    isv
    L2A2
    Infantry Squad Vehicles (ISV)

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download