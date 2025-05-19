ISV Air Movement Into JRTC

Soldiers from the 101st Airborne Division conduct an air movement during JRTC at Fort Johnson, La. on May 13th, 2025. The Soldiers are doing this in support of JRTC 25-07 which involves a Large Scale, Long Range Air Assault (L2A2) which moves a brigade worth of combat power over 500 miles in one period of darkness, going from Fort Campbell, Ky. to Fort Johnson, La. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Timothy Jackson)
|05.13.2025
|05.27.2025 11:57
|Package
|964248
|250513-A-GD826-8129
|1
|DOD_111024576
|00:00:28
|FORT JOHNSON, LOUISIANA, US
|2
|2
