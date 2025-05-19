Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Local community honors fallen heroes with Chicagoland Army Reserve general

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker 

    85th Support Command

    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley, Commanding General, 85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command, attended the Village of Norridge Memorial Day commemoration, as the keynote speaker, to honor fallen service members, May 25, 2025.
    (U.S. Army Reserve video by Staff Sgt. Erika Whitaker)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 10:44
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964242
    VIRIN: 250525-A-BU909-1001
    Filename: DOD_111024386
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Local community honors fallen heroes with Chicagoland Army Reserve general, by SSG Erika Whitaker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Norridge
    SSG Erika Whitaker
    85th U.S. Army Reserve Support Command
    Anthony L. Taylor
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Brig. Gen. Michael Shanley

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download