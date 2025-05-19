Volunteers plant flags at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, May 19, 2025. On Memorial Day, the community comes together to honor service members, with flags, who served their country honorably, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)
|Date Taken:
|05.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 10:57
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|964240
|VIRIN:
|250519-M-RY882-8238
|Filename:
|DOD_111024369
|Length:
|00:01:05
|Location:
|QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Memorial Day Flag Planting, by LCpl Katherine Corado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.