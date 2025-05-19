Memorial Day Flag Planting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Volunteers plant flags at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, May 19, 2025. On Memorial Day, the community comes together to honor service members, with flags, who served their country honorably, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)