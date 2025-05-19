Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Memorial Day Flag Planting

    QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    05.19.2025

    Video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado 

    Marine Corps Base Quantico

    Volunteers plant flags at the National Memorial Cemetery at Quantico, Virginia, May 19, 2025. On Memorial Day, the community comes together to honor service members, with flags, who served their country honorably, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice in its defense. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Katherine Corado)

    Date Taken: 05.19.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 10:57
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 964240
    VIRIN: 250519-M-RY882-8238
    Filename: DOD_111024369
    Length: 00:01:05
    Location: QUANTICO, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    Memorial Day
    Memorial flag
    Memorial Ceremony

