    U.S. Coast Guard participates in National Safe Boating Week campaign

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Seaman John Sykes, a junior boat crew member at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island, participates in a public service announcement for National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) in Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 15, 2025. NSBW is part of the Safe Boating Campaign, a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 10:07
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 964235
    VIRIN: 250515-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111024164
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    USCG
    Island
    PSA
    NSBW

