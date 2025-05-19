U.S. Coast Guard participates in National Safe Boating Week campaign

U.S. Coast Guard Seaman John Sykes, a junior boat crew member at Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island, participates in a public service announcement for National Safe Boating Week (NSBW) in Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 15, 2025. NSBW is part of the Safe Boating Campaign, a worldwide effort focused on responsible boating. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 10:07
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|964235
|VIRIN:
|250515-G-GN994-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_111024164
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.