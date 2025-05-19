Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island conducts mock SAR case

    ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    05.15.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    U.S. Coast Guard Station Dauphin Island crew members conduct a simulated search and rescue case in Dauphin Island, Alabama, May 15, 2025. Search and rescue is one of the Coast Guard’s 11 statutory missions, with small boat stations established along U.S. coastlines. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Cheyenne Basurto)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 10:00
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 964233
    VIRIN: 250527-G-GN994-1001
    Filename: DOD_111024097
    Length: 00:01:01
    Location: ALABAMA, US

    TAGS

    Search and Rescue
    USCG
    Dauphin Island
    45 RB-M

