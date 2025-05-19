Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Military Intelligence Readiness Command Best Warrior Competition

    UNITED STATES

    04.14.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Samuel Chen 

    Office of the Chief, Army Reserve

    Soldiers from the MIRC compete in the 2025 Best Warrior Competition. Throughout the event, competitors also received valuable training and feedback to bring back to their units. This year's competition added a heightened level of lethality.

    Music Licensed by MOJO Soundtrack.

