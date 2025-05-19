Army Reserve UH-60 Black Hawks from the 8-229th Aviation Regiment (a.k.a. The Flying Tigers) execute a helocast, deploying 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers into the Atlantic for a simulated assault on Miami Beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 25, 2025. This demonstration highlights the effective collaboration between Army Reserve aviation units and active-duty special operations forces. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is a free, family-friendly event showcased the strength and skill of the U.S. military, drawing over 500,000 spectators daily during Memorial Day weekend.
|Date Taken:
|05.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 09:07
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|964223
|VIRIN:
|250525-A-DQ898-4571
|Filename:
|DOD_111023938
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Flying Tigers Storm the Beach at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
