Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Flying Tigers Storm the Beach at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    05.25.2025

    Video by Pfc. Williance Jean 

    204th Public Affairs Detachment

    Army Reserve UH-60 Black Hawks from the 8-229th Aviation Regiment (a.k.a. The Flying Tigers) execute a helocast, deploying 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers into the Atlantic for a simulated assault on Miami Beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 25, 2025. This demonstration highlights the effective collaboration between Army Reserve aviation units and active-duty special operations forces. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is a free, family-friendly event showcased the strength and skill of the U.S. military, drawing over 500,000 spectators daily during Memorial Day weekend.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.25.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 09:07
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 964223
    VIRIN: 250525-A-DQ898-4571
    Filename: DOD_111023938
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flying Tigers Storm the Beach at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show, by PFC Williance Jean, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation
    Army Reserve
    7th Special Forces Group
    Helocast Operations
    Army Reserve Aviation Command
    Hyundai Air and Sea Show

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download