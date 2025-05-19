Flying Tigers Storm the Beach at the Hyundai Air & Sea Show

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Army Reserve UH-60 Black Hawks from the 8-229th Aviation Regiment (a.k.a. The Flying Tigers) execute a helocast, deploying 7th Special Forces Group Soldiers into the Atlantic for a simulated assault on Miami Beach during the Hyundai Air & Sea Show May 25, 2025. This demonstration highlights the effective collaboration between Army Reserve aviation units and active-duty special operations forces. The Hyundai Air & Sea Show is a free, family-friendly event showcased the strength and skill of the U.S. military, drawing over 500,000 spectators daily during Memorial Day weekend.