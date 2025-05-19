Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFC Best Squad Competition 2025 - Media SMDC

    UNITED STATES

    05.14.2025

    Video by Ryan Rayno 

    U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command

    Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squat Competition May 12-16, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning Squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army video by Ryan Rayno)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2025
    Date Posted: 05.27.2025 08:53
    VIRIN: 250514-A-FK859-5169
    Location: US

    #ArmyBestSquad
    #BSC2025

