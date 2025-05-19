Soldiers compete in the Army Futures Command Best Squat Competition May 12-16, 2025, at Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The winning Squad will represent AFC at the U.S. Army level best squad competition. (U.S. Army video by Greg Newswanger)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|05.27.2025 07:35
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|964200
|VIRIN:
|250512-O-KG126-5336
|Filename:
|DOD_111023817
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, AFC Best Squad Competition 2025 - Road March, by Greg Newswanger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.